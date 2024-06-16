£1.1m historic hotel with 'beauty treatment room' could be a place for your extended family

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dolforwyn Hall, near Abermule, Powys, has been successfully trading as a four-star country house but could be a place for granny, grandad and the kids to move in too, if you wish.

The Grade II listed property is being marketed for offers in excess of £1.1m by Fine & Country, Mid Wales, of Welshpool and Rightmove.

Picture: Fine & Country Mid Wales/Rightmove

The agents say Dolforwyn Hall is a stunning 10-bedroom, Grade II listed residence "that seamlessly blends historic charm with modern conveniences, thanks to significant updates and improvements by the current owners."

The current owners have told the agents that they were first attracted to Dolforwyn Hall as this Grade II Listed house "is outstanding in so many ways as is the superb location which is very convenient for local towns, stations, shops, coast...

Picture: Fine & Country Mid Wales/Rightmove

"The local woodland and countryside are beautiful, and the views are fantastic. The history of the property was another very attractive factor for us.

"We have many beautiful rooms in the hall but our favourite is probably the bar/dining room as it is the most authentic and dates to circa 1595.

Picture: Fine & Country Mid Wales/Rightmove

"There have been many memorable events at Dolforwyn Hall over time – in recent years, we have been enjoying the sheer variety of guests and their affiliated groups."

The agents say that it offers a "fantastic opportunity" for a new owner to continue its "prosperous business or repurpose it as a large family home or multi generational living space."

Picture: Fine & Country Mid Wales/Rightmove

It is set on over four acres of 'meticulously maintained' grounds, including a paddock and ample parking and turning space.

"This spacious yet cosy country house is perfect for those seeking a luxurious family home or a thriving business venture," the agents add.

Picture: Fine & Country Mid Wales/Rightmove

Approached via a country lane, Dolforwyn Hall features a Tarmac driveway leading to 'ample parking and turning space'.

As far as its history goes, that's "deeply intertwined with the local heritage and landscape", say the agents. It dates back to 1595 and was "originally built as a grand country mansion."

Picture: Fine & Country Mid Wales/Rightmove

In the latter part of the 20th century, Dolforwyn Hall was converted into a hotel, ensuring its preservation and generating income.

Today, it operates as a country house hotel, offering visitors the chance to experience its historical charm and scenic surroundings. It attracts guests interested in history, architecture, and the natural beauty of the Welsh countryside.

