Inside the 'truly unique' Telford house painted bright red that's on the market

Believed to date back to the 18th century, this cottage in Ketley Bank, Telford, has been reduced to a bargain price of £290,000.

The unique property - splashed with vivid red paint - has maintained its period features with exposed beams inside.

Listed by Coleman Estates, Wellington, the agents say: "Provided with triple glazed sash windows and new doors with enhanced security locks in June 2023 and custom-built country-style kitchen in April 2022."

The cottage for sale in Ketley Bank, picture via: Rightmove and Coleman Estates

Red house from the back and garden, picture via: Rightmove and Coleman Estates

The ground floor features varnished and treated floorboards and a lounge with an exposed brick chimney breast and log burner. There is also basement bedroom which has welsh slate flags and provides access to the rear garden which has artificial grass and a decked patio.

Upstairs, the house has two bedrooms and its bathroom features an antique cast iron roll top claw bath.

Kitchen, picture via: Rightmove and Coleman Estates

Bathoom, picture via: Rightmove and Coleman Estates

Lounge, picture via: Rightmove and Coleman Estates

Basement bedroom, picture via: Rightmove and Coleman Estates

"A truly unique property warranting full internal inspection."

The cottage is situated under half a mile from Oakengates railway station and a short distance to Telford town centre.

Owners of cottage can also benefit from space for parking and security cameras, positioned to the front and rear of the property.

Marketed with Coleman Estates, further information can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146445500#/?channel=RES_BUY