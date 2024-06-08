'Charming' £350,000 home with railway history link now on the market for the first time in 40+ years

The three-bedroom Station House, in Arddleen, near Llanymynech, is up for sale for £350,000, marketed by McCartneys.

A listing from the agents explains the property's historic association with the Cambrian Railway.

It states: "Coming onto the market for the first time in 44 years, it is believed that Station House was built before the 1750s and is thought to have had connections with the Montgomery Canal when it opened in 1821.

Station House at Arddleen is up for sale for £350,000.

"The Cambrian Railway Line was in use from 1863 and Station House continued to be used as accommodation for railway personnel and their families.

"In June 1954 the station was reclassified as a 'halt' and the original station building, which was brick built and contained a booking office, waiting room and left luggage office, was replaced by a wooden hut.

"In later years there were few scheduled stops at the station and the station was closed on the 18th January 1965 but the house still stands.

"You can still see the remnants of the railway as the platform is still there and the railway cutting was never filled in so you can see where the train once ran."

Describing what new owners get for their £350,000 the listing states: "On the ground floor, you'll find a thoughtfully designed layout that seamlessly blends comfort and functionality.

"The spacious living room beckons with its magnificent feature fireplace, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

"Adjacent, the kitchen offers ample storage space, boasting a range of wall and base units, space for an oven and a sink with a drainer.

"Continuing on the ground floor, there is a generously sized double bedroom complete with storage cupboard and an en suite bathroom featuring a bath with shower over, WC, and wash basin.

"Upstairs, two additional spacious bedrooms await. Completing the upper level is a bathroom with a corner bath, WC, and wash basin."

The house sits centrally in its plot with "beautiful gardens including well stocked beds, established trees, lawn and chipped pathways," offering "a serene outdoor oasis for enjoying the beauty of nature and alfresco dining".

It also includes "ample parking and turning space to the rear" and has easy access to the Montgomeryshire Canal which sits opposite, and is only a short drive from Welshpool.