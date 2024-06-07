'Opportunity not to miss' with chance to buy property that could be one or two homes

Used until recently by Condover College, 32 and 34 Harley Road, Condover, are currently arranged as 10 bedrooms and have a guide price of £450,000.

James Evans, head Halls Commercial, says the properties are suitable for a variety of residential uses and will be of interest to owner occupiers, residential developers and property speculators .

They will be going under the hammer in Halls’ next collective property and land auction at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury on Friday, July 12 at 3pm.

Located in Condover village, five miles south of Shrewsbury, they are separate properties with four and six bedrooms respectively.

Covering a gross internal floor area of around 3,502 square feet, the properties have potential to be used as two separate homes standing in a large garden with off road parking. Halls say the potential can only be appreciated fully by viewing the properties.

Number 32 Harley Road has a hallway, kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms and a conservatory on the ground floor and a bathroom and two more bedrooms upstairs. One bedroom on each floor has its own shower room.

The ground floor of 34 Harley Road has an entrance porch, reception hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, boiler room, internal hallway, shower room and four bedrooms, including two with en suite bathrooms and one with an en suite shower room.

On the first floor, there are two more bedrooms with en suite shower rooms.

“32 and 34, Harley Road should be of interest to residential property developers and speculators due to their significant potential in a sought after residential area of Condover and offer an opportunity not to miss” said Mr Evans.

“They could also be used to provide a private house with granny annexe type accommodation. An inspection is a must to appreciate the full potential of these properties.”

Viewing is by appointment with Halls Commercial on 01743 450 700 or email commercialmarketing@hallsgb.com