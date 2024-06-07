Ellesmere’s new town centre gated community inspired by pandemic

The group, via its subsidiary Mere Holdings Ltd, has now identified Ellesmere as a perfect location to launch its fourth gated community concept right in the middle of this sought after North Shropshire Lakeland town.

All developments are designed by the group’s ‘Safe and secure by design’ team.

Victoria Gardens and Lime Court are included in a ground-breaking managed estate of eight Edwardian inspired, sustainably designed and stylish, three-bedroomed houses within a short walking distance of the town’s amenities.

The houses are being built on the site of former Scott’s Victoria Garage which was purchased by Mere Holdings Ltd last year. Four of the houses are terraced whilst the other four are semi-detached.

The plots, which are in high demand, are available to reserve through estate agent Halls, each for a £1,000 deposit, and the high quality houses are expected to be ready for occupation starting this autumn. Some plots are already reserved.

The houses have guide prices ranging from £275,000 to £290,000 with options available for buyers to personalise their new home, subject to extra costs. These options include solar PV panels, vehicle charging, kitchen upgrades and Farrow & Ball paint.

Each house has a welcoming reception hall that leads to an open plan, modern living space. There are lounge and dining or family areas, a downstairs cloakroom and a bespoke, designer kitchen with room for a central cooking island, feature bay window and patio doors that lead out to the garden.

The first floor has an en suite master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, there is a sun terrace, formal gardens, which can be landscaped to the buyer’s tastes, parking for two cars and four visitor spaces.

As the houses will be part of a secure, gated estate, there will be an annual management charge of around £450 to cover the cost of maintaining communal areas including lighting, landscaping, private road, boundaries and drainage.

Located in a quiet corner adjacent to the estate is Victoria Cottage, a traditional town centre cottage, which is being modernised with a contemporary twist and is also available to reserve.

The cottage has a reception leading to a hall, family bathroom, double bedroom and open plan modern living space which includes lounge/dining room and bespoke designer kitchen and large, contemporary, corner bi-folding doors. A feature staircase leads to a master double bedroom on the first floor.

Outside, there is a sun terrace and formal, turfed, landscaped garden and a private drive with room for two cars

“We are a forward thinking, sustainable developer offering customers an opportunity to redefine their lifestyles” said a spokesman for Mere Holdings Ltd. “We have found that people are definitely embracing gated communities, as they value their privacy and like to feel safe and secure together with the responsibility of managing their own community.

“We believe that Victoria Gardens and Lime Court will suit first time buyers, over 55s and “empty nesters” who are downsizing to a smaller property within a town centre near shops, cafes and schools.

For more information about the Victoria Gardens and Victoria Cottage, contact Halls’ Ellesmere office on Tel: 01691 622602.