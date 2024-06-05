Former Shrewsbury bookshop that ran for 50 years could be replaced by townhouses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A planning application submitted by real estate agents JJ Signature Holdings Ltd has suggested that 28-29 Princess Street in Shrewsbury could become two residential townhouses.

The Grade II listed buildings were, until March this year, home to Candle Lane Books. The bookshop had operating since 1974.

Bidding farewell to his customers after 50 years, owner Edward Thornhill said: "We would like to express our most sincere thanks to all customers who visited Candle Lane Books over the last 50 years.

"Blessed with the enthusiasm of those who worked alongside us, we managed to maintain a steady trade when so many bookshops sadly waned over the years. This is without need of a website, advertising or the like. The decision to close now is the right time."

The store had been operating as a bookshop for 50 years. Photo: Google

The properties were constructed in the early 18th century, and were likely originally built as townhouses, with a shopfront added during the 19th century.

The new proposals state the intention to retain the majority of the shopfront of number 29 and replace 28's shopfront with sash windows.

The reinstatement of sash windows on the first floor of both properties is also proposed.

Aside from that, the plans include little suggestion of works to the outside of the property, save general repairs.

The Planning and Heritage Statement states: "Any slipped tiles, failing parapet brickwork, dormers and downpipes will be repaired, including removal of tree growing in the parapet!

"The work will improve the functionality, viability and future life of the building by returning the building to its original use... All existing features of architectural and historic interest are intended to be retained in-situ and fully protected during the approved works.

"The entire building will be bought back into a functioning use for the first time in a considerable period."

Full plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/01947/FUL.