A look inside a stunning Grade II listed house now for sale in north Shropshire

The Grade II listed property in the village of Aston, Wem, features extensive refurbishment but character throughout.

The timber-framed property is believed to date to as far back as the late 16th century, and refurbishment was overseen by Shropshire Council’s Historic Environment Team.

Marketed by Halls Estate Agents, Aston House sits within approximately three acres of land, featuring expansive landscaped gardens and a field for you to enjoy.

Surrounded by 'unspoilt' farmland, the gated entrance to the property is approached by a country lane, and mature hedges provide privacy for the homeowner(s).

The house features a wealth of exposed beams, oak floorboards, and open inglenook fireplaces with 'Clearview' wood burning stoves.

Aston House has three reception rooms that include the drawing room in the centre of the property, an old cheese room, and steps leading down to a small cellar.

The home with charm and character comes with three bedrooms and bathrooms, including a family shower room.

A substantial lawn even links to the northern boundary which runs along the River Roden.

Moreover, Aston House's garden features an ornamental pond, as well as a sun terrace which is adjacent to the property's conservatory.

