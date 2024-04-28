These Shropshire homes are going under the hammer at auction in the next few weeks - and most are less than £100K

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

We've looked at millionaires mansions, brilliant barn conversions and affordable cottages - now we're delving into the listings to see what homes are soon to be going under the hammer in Shropshire.

The guide prices for auctioned properties are often much lower than the market rate, giving buyers the chance to get a few thousand off what you’d normally pay for a house.

But a lot of them need some serious TLC, never mind the restrictions and nuances that securing a mortgage for one would require.

Remember, if you're buying at auction, you'll have to have the money upfront so don't get carried away with that paddle - guide prices aren't always an indicator of the final sale price and homes often sell for much more.

Wesley Drive, Ketley Bank. £39,000

Wesley Drive, Ketley Bank. Photo: Zoopla

This three-bed semi-detached home in Ketley Bank, Telford, is going to auction on May 16.

Wesley Drive, Ketley Bank. Photo: Zoopla

If you're not into 70s bathroom suites - this home requires some modernisation.

Available to view online at: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67131614

Shrewsbury Road, Church Stretton. £50,000

Hotel Place, Church Stretton. Photo: Zoopla

This one-bed flat in Church Stretton's town centre is going to auction on May 21. It was last sold in September 2005 for £98,500.

Hotel Place, Church Stretton. Photo: Zoopla

While the interior photographs suggest it doesn't need of any modernisation, there's one condition the new owner would need to be aware of - there are 49 years remaining on the lease.

Available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67203588

Hayward Avenue, Donnington. £75,000

88 Hayward Avenue, Donnington. Photo: Zoopla

Set to go to auction on May 14, Auctioneers say this three-bedroomed terrace in Donnington, Telford, requires updating. Similar properties nearby have recently sold for between £110,000 and £167,000.

Available to view online at: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67199053

Mannerley Lane, Overdale. £95,000

Mannerley Lane, Overdale. Photo: Zoopla

This lovely one-bedroom end-of-terrace home is tucked away in Overdale, Telford.

Described as a "unique opportunity" to purchase a cottage "with plenty of charm and character", this home last went on the market in 2005 - when it sold for £35,000.

Mannerley Lane, Overdale. Photo: Zoopla

Character features include a large Inglenook fireplace with wood-burning stove and exposed beams.

Available to view online at: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66503728

Freeston Avenue, St Georges. £99,000

45 Freeston Avenue, St Georges. Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroomed semi-detached home that is "requiring refurbishment " in St Georges, Telford, will go to auction on May 14. A neighbouring property sold for £129,000 in February 2020.

Available to view online at: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67199022

Woodhouses, Bromfield. £226,000

Woodhouses, Bromfield. Photo: Zoopla

This five-bed barn conversion two miles north of Ludlow isn't what you'd usually expect to see going under the hammer.

Made up of a kitchen, utility room, shower room, sitting room, family room, two bedrooms on the ground floor, with the first floor having two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchenette and an office.

Woodhouses, Bromfield. Photo: Zoopla

The property was last sold in 2013 for £285,000 and will be going under the hammer on May 29.

Available to view online at: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67156011