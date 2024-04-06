Take a look around this restored Jacobean manor house now on the market for £1.5 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pictures published by property agents Knight Frank and Rightmove show the building in its beautiful countryside setting and allow viewers to go on a tour of the colourful property in the hamlet of Eudon George, near Bridgnorth.

And it is steeped in history, with the Domesday Book recording that there had been a dwelling on the site since the Norman Conquest in the 11th century.

The agents say that the building was completed in 1618 but fell into disrepair before the 1980s.

But it was "restored to its former glory using skilful, traditional building techniques and materials. Improvements and careful custodianship have continued since, preserving one of the finest examples of this period of property."

There's also a barn conversion on the site which was completed by the current owners in 2018 and has accommodation across two floors. There is also planning permission in place for further further development and up to three bedrooms if required.

The garden and grounds are off a long, sweeping gravel drive that "winds between the eastern paddocks, opening into a large parking area to the side of the manor, adjacent to the barns".

Formal grounds lie to the south, including a large, terraced area and pool surrounded by well stocked and carefully planted beds. Beyond the gardens to the south and east is a woodland area and dingle offering a peaceful wildlife walk, along with a productive orchard and kitchen garden.

Four fenced and gated paddocks of permanent grazing provide an environment for horses and livestock, with a manége to the north.

The agents note however that there is a footpath passing through the paddocks to the north of the house, behind the outbuildings.

