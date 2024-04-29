Warehouse to be built on former Shropshire Star site in Telford after plans approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The scheme will see a 4,264sq metre warehouse constructed on the western part of the site in Ketley, Telford along with around 400sq metres of incorporated offices.

The Shropshire Star was produced for more than half a century at the offices and associated print works on Waterloo Road. The newspaper’s former owners sold the site in 2022, with staff moving into Grosvenor House.

Plans for a commercial building were brought forward by Shrewsbury firm Morris & Co earlier this year following the demolition of the former newspaper headquarters in 2023.

“The application is for a single new commercial warehouse building located to the western part of the former Shropshire Star site,” a statement said.

“The building would provide 54 parking spaces (including visitor spaces) and two disabled parking spaces together with provision for cycle storage. There is a separate service yard which includes 25m turning circles so that heavy goods vehicles can enter and leave the site in a forward direction.”

The application received a number of comments relating to the traffic light priorities at nearby Elephant and Castle junction, a busy traffic interchange opposite the former pub of the same name, now in use as the Blue Elephant restaurant.

The borough council’s highways team had also asked for a £23,000 contribution towards upgrading bus stops in the area, and a £5,000 contribution from the developer towards the monitoring of a sustainable travel plan.

A report from Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning officer said initial concerns over drainage and ecology on the site had been resolved with planning conditions.

“With regard to the principle of the development proposed in this location, the site is within the built up urban area of Telford and thus accords with the presumption to support development in Telford,” it said.

“The building layout as designed minimises the impact on the surrounding land uses, in particular residential properties to the north. All heavy goods vehicle movements and servicing are contained to the south side of the building facing the existing business park away from residential properties so as to mitigate any potential impact on residential amenity.

“It is therefore considered that this full application is both acceptable in principle and having regard to site specific matters... subject to the conditions and financial contributions outlined.”