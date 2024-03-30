Charming 18th century cottage on former country estate up for sale for £350k

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Situated in the former grounds of Oakhurst Hall Estate on the edge of Oswestry, this two-bed, two-bath detached cottage is now on the market.

Set within large gardens, the picturesque property looks over the adjoining parkland and the Iron Age Hill Fort.

While the home has undergone much modernisation and improvement, it retains many of its original features dating back to the 1700s.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

The lounge features a cast iron log burner, exposed ceiling timbers and parquet wood block flooring. The newly fitted kitchen features shaker-style units and a dining area with a window overlooking the gardens.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

Upstairs, the two large bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom.

Outside, the stunning gardens feature a sun terrace, perfect for entertaining and dining alfresco. The extensive gardens are laid to lawn with inset specimen trees and overlook the parkland and Hills beyond.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

The property is approached over a long gravelled driveway through the parkland to the cottage where there is ample parking for several vehicles.

Photo: Monks/Zoopla

The home is being listed by Monks estate agents, for offers in the region of £350,000. It is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66990520.