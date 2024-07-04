Is this the quirkiest polling station in Shropshire? Historic toll house welcomes back voters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For those casting their votes in Ironbridge, they're lucky enough to have quite the historic venue.

On Thursday, the Iron Bridge Tollhouse was closed to visitors, as the historic site has been used as a polling station since 2010.

The Tollhouse stands at the south end of the Iron Bridge and was likely built in the early 19th century following the bridge's opening in 1781.

The bridge was open to vehicular traffic until 1934 when it was designated a scheduled monument. Tolls for pedestrians were collected until 1950 when the bridge was transferred into public ownership.

Even when tolls were being taken, they only marginally covered the cost of collection and left no budget for conservation. When the council took over ownership, the bridge had reportedly not been cleaned or painted for many years.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT) was established in 1967, to project industrial heritage in the Gorge and was able to secure funding to carry out repairs.

Rory Hunter, estates, facilities & projects director at the IGMT, said: “The Iron Bridge Tollhouse was first used as a polling station in 2010 and there is no doubt that it is one of the more unusual places in the county where people can cast their vote.

“For the local community, our ten museums which include the Tollhouse are an important part of the landscape of the Gorge.

"Since the Tollhouse ceased operating in 1950 it has had a number of different functions and we are happy for it to continue to serve the local community today, both as a museum on a daily basis and as a polling station on days like today.

“While the Iron Bridge Tollhouse is closed to visitors on 4 July, the nearby Museum of the Gorge remains open to welcome visitors to the Gorge.”

A full list of polling stations in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr is available here.