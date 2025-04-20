'There's more to tea than meets the eye' - Shrewsbury man's mission to brew a perfect cuppa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

“It’s something I have always wanted to do, I have also loved tea and I have always been fascinated by the different flavours and types of tea,” he says.

“I look at coffee and see how it’s become a really cool thing – people always say ‘let’s grab a cup of coffee’ but I never hear anyone say ‘let’s grab a cup of tea’.

“There is so much more to tea than meets the eye. Having visited Sri Lanka and walked around the tea plantations, I knew I had to do something to bring my passion to life.

“Sri Lankan tea is of such good quality and the people are so passionate about it,” adds Mathew, who lives in Shrewsbury.

After deciding to set up his own brand, he talked to different suppliers and producers before selecting the celebrated Dimbula growing region of Sri Lanka.

“The plantations are found in cloud forests – these are big forests on the hills and mountains where you can watch the clouds roll in.

“Within an hour the clouds will cover the hills with a beautiful mist and dew which is really good for growing tea.

“Another hour later and the clouds have rolled out and the sky is a beautiful blue again,” explains Mathew who is in his mid-40s.