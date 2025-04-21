Vacant Telford home to be auctioned with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This three-bedroom mid-terraced property in Dawley will go to auction on May 15.

The property has been listed by Bond Wolfe estate agents with a guide price of just £40,000.

Inside the three-bedroom property in Telford. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

The vacant home's first floor comprises of three-bedrooms and a bathroom.

Meanwhile, the ground floor accommodation boasts a hall, reception room, dining room/kitchen and a toilet.

The three-bedroom property in Telford will be auctioned in May. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

Outside, the property stands back from a road behind a foregarden and also features a rear garden

The listing adds that the property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system and UPVC double glazing. However, it states that this is "in need of modernisation".

The three-bedroom property in Telford will be auctioned in May. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

The home will be sold at public auction on May 15, starting at 8.30am. The auction will be livestreamed on Bond Wolfe's website.

The listing says no offers will be considered prior to the auction sale.

The three-bedroom property in Telford will be auctioned in May. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

Viewings of the property will be carried out on a block viewing basis. Times and dates will be available from Thursday, April 24.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.