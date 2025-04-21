'It makes my heart happy': Bereaved mum walking the Wrekin 20 times for daughter on how sharing her memory could help save lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lily-May Vaughan was just 17 when she was killed in a crash caused by her boyfriend’s dangerous driving in Shawbury on February 4, 2023.

Since the tragedy, her family have been raising money for Roadpeace, a charity which supports families who have lost loved ones in road collisions.

And her mum Leanne is campaigning for graduated driving licence laws to be brought in to bring tighter restrictions on young drivers, including stopping them taking young passengers for a period of time after they pass their tests.

Lily-May Vaughan and Sadie, her cocker spaniel

To raise money and bring awareness to the campaign, Leanne is walking the Wrekin 20 times, as Lily-May would have been 20 this year.

Recently she was joined by other bereaved families from the Forget Me Not Families Uniting group, including Shrewsbury mum Crystal Owen, who lost her son Harvey in a tragic crash in North Wales.

Crystal has been at the forefront of campaigning for graduated driving licences, recently handing over a 100,000-signature petition at Downing Street.

“It was a really positive experience,” Leanne said. “Doing it with those families made it special.

Leanne Vaughan, right, is walking the Wrekin 20 times in memory of her daughter, Lily-May

“One of the families said they had felt quite isolated, but meeting up, walking and sharing their grief really helped.

“I think it has got everybody talking about road safety. It’s raising awareness.”

Lily-May went to school in Wolverhampton and Kidderminster as well as Kidderminster College, and was described by her family as “beautiful, kind, happy and loving”.

Different people have been joining Leanne on her walks, as well as Lily-May’s beloved cocker spaniel, Sadie.

“I have been doing it regularly and that was the ninth walk,” she said. “Different people have been coming with me each time so every walk has been a bit different.

“To have some time with different people, you get a different chat about her [Lily-May].

Leanne Vaughan places a picture of her daughter Lily-May at the top of the Wrekin

“Doing it makes my heart happy. It’s something positive for her memory.

“Some of my friends have 17-year-olds and we’ve had really good chats about how to take care when you’re driving.

“Even though it’s small, her memory being shared is helping save lives.”

The Forget Me Not Families Uniting group at the top of the Wrekin

Leanne had scheduled her next walk to be on Sadie’s birthday, and planned to dress Lily-May’s pooch up in her birthday hat.

“I think that’s what Lily-May would have done,” Leanne said. She used to spend all her money on outfits for Sadie.”

Logan Addison, aged 19, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, was found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, April 4 of causing Lily-May’s death by dangerous driving.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday, May 15, having been told by Judge Deni Mathews to prepare for “a significant custodial sentence”.

To support Leanne’s fundraising in memory of Lily-May, you can donate at justgiving.com/page/leanne-vaughan-1735836132997