EASTER SPECIAL I stayed the night at the oldest hotel in Wales after its £3million refurbishment - here's my verdict on the staycation destination

The Castle of Brecon Hotel sits proudly above the Welsh market town and is a sight to behold. It is not just part of the stunning castle ruins in Brecon, but holds the title of the oldest hotel in Wales.

The hotel looked magical as the evening drew in.

Part of a portfolio of award-winning Coaching Inn Group accommodations, the hotel underwent its renovation last year. It commenced in October and is already complete, bringing 42 beautiful rooms, a stunning restaurant and bar area, and fresh public spaces.

Not only has the makeover retained and salvaged the pieces of history that once characterized the charming hotel, but it celebrates the local culture in everything from the options on the menu to the rooms themselves.

The Castle of Brecon Hotel.

Guests can choose from Classic, Superior and Deluxe bedrooms, ranging from single beds to doubles, twins, family and dog-friendly rooms.

Each one is adorned with cosy but luxurious details, from the beautiful upholstery to the retro Roberts radio. The rooms give a nod to the local culture, landscape and community, with each one named after various landmarks and lush vistas within Brecon, giving the hotel a quintessential Welsh touch. Some of the room names include The Six Peaks Room, The Black Mountain, Sir Charles Morgan and The River Taff.

The Black Mountain

Espresso, anyone?

I stayed in The Black Mountain, and I can honestly say it was one of the most charming hotel rooms I have experienced. It has such character and felt so homely but extremely elegant. The views reached for miles over the hills of the Brecon in two directions - as the room was on a corner of the building. You can watch the sun set from your bed as you put your feet up after a day of adventure.

The Black Mountain room

A view from the restaurant.

On the hotel's opening night, there were delectable canapes served by a host of professional and smiling staff, to give guests a taste of what the new menu will include. They included traditional classic such as Welsh Rarebit and Lamb Faggots with Brecon Ale gravy, and Caerphilly and Leek Welsh cakes with walnut ketchup. All were absolutely delicious - my compliments to the chef.

The restaurant room used to be a worn out function room.

Comfortable chairs and glistening cutlery, ready for a meal to remember.

For those who enjoy a glass of wine - or two - the bar boasts an extensive selection, as well as a range of beers, cocktails, mocktails, soft and hot drinks.

A well stocked bar.

All of the wonderful staff made my stay one to remember. Some of them were working at the hotel pre-renovation which was lovely, and an extra 55 jobs were brought in for the community too.

Newly appointed General Manager Mike Pope said: “We were overwhelmed with applications and have been lucky enough to be able to offer roles to local people ranging from kitchen to front of house. The new team will be at the centre of our quest to provide hospitality from the heart to our guests and we can't wait to welcome them over the coming months.”

Views from the market town.

The hotel is absolutely unique in its stunning location, comprised of breath taking riverside and mountain views. It will no doubt be a key destination venue for tourists, whilst remaining an important historical spot for the people of Brecon.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.breconcastle.co.uk/

The Castle of Brecon Hotel, Powys

Address: The Castle of Brecon Hotel, Castle Square, Brecon, Powys, LD3 9DB

Facebook: Castlehotelbrecon