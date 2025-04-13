Historic and fascinating RAF Cosford - 26 pictures from popular museum and airbase between Wolverhampton and Telford

Today we take a dip into the Star archives to look back at some of the events that have happened at the Albrighton airbase over the years.
The RAF Museum is of national importance and is visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
But the airbase has also been home to many other activities, from 10K runs to mass biker events and school activities.
It was also once Britain's base for international indoor athletics, before the likes of the NIA Arena in Birmingham were built.
The rapid expansion of the RAF in the 1930s required additional aircrew and technicians to fly and maintain the aircraft. The Apprentice scheme was expanded and Cosford was chosen as the site for a new school of technical training. The first trainees arrived at Cosford in August 1938 to commence their training on a building site.
Today RAF Cosford continues to have an active role and trains technicians for both the RAF and other forces.
It is, of course, home to the Cosford Air Show, which brings around 60,000 to the airbase and culminates with a display from the Red Arrows.
Many people from the West Midlands enjoy the free museum, which sits in a number of huge hangars including the Cold War Museum, which was opened by Princess Anne in 2007.
The exhibition is housed in a landmark building and its unique design has resulted in many awards and accolades. It houses 19 aircraft, tanks, vehicles, models and memorabilia. A number of aircraft are suspended in flying attitudes and this is the only place in the UK where you can view Britain’s V-Bombers: the Vulcan, Victor and Valiant.
In 2022 the Museum was renamed the RAF Museum Midlands to highlight its links with the local community and the wider Midlands. This was the launch of a new chapter in the Museum's history and future in the form of a 25 year development programme. This programme of engagement activities and capital investment will continue its focus on immersive RAF storytelling.
Here are a selection of images from RAF Cofsord over the years:
The museum is open seven days a week, from 10am, and is free, although you will have to pay for car parking. It hosts a number of special events through the year and has a new virtual reality zone and Red Arrows experience.
It has a number of Easter activities for children, including a 'pilot training show' which teaches youngsters about the Battle of Britain.