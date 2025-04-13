Historic and fascinating RAF Cosford - 26 pictures from popular museum and airbase between Wolverhampton and Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Today we take a dip into the Star archives to look back at some of the events that have happened at the Albrighton airbase over the years.

The RAF Museum is of national importance and is visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

But the airbase has also been home to many other activities, from 10K runs to mass biker events and school activities.

March 1983 - Sebastian Coe beating his own indoor 800 metres best by over a second at RAF Cosford. He finished in one minute, 44.91 seconds.

It was also once Britain's base for international indoor athletics, before the likes of the NIA Arena in Birmingham were built.

Ministry of Defence of trainees manhandling a Fairey Battle to a hangar at 2 School of Technical Training at Cosford, Shropshire, in March 1940

The rapid expansion of the RAF in the 1930s required additional aircrew and technicians to fly and maintain the aircraft. The Apprentice scheme was expanded and Cosford was chosen as the site for a new school of technical training. The first trainees arrived at Cosford in August 1938 to commence their training on a building site.

Today RAF Cosford continues to have an active role and trains technicians for both the RAF and other forces.

It is, of course, home to the Cosford Air Show, which brings around 60,000 to the airbase and culminates with a display from the Red Arrows.

The annual high level aircraft cleaning and inspection will take place at the RAF Cosford Museum

Many people from the West Midlands enjoy the free museum, which sits in a number of huge hangars including the Cold War Museum, which was opened by Princess Anne in 2007.

The exhibition is housed in a landmark building and its unique design has resulted in many awards and accolades. It houses 19 aircraft, tanks, vehicles, models and memorabilia. A number of aircraft are suspended in flying attitudes and this is the only place in the UK where you can view Britain’s V-Bombers: the Vulcan, Victor and Valiant.

In 2022 the Museum was renamed the RAF Museum Midlands to highlight its links with the local community and the wider Midlands. This was the launch of a new chapter in the Museum's history and future in the form of a 25 year development programme. This programme of engagement activities and capital investment will continue its focus on immersive RAF storytelling.

Here are a selection of images from RAF Cofsord over the years:

2010 - RAF serviceman Corporal Stewart Hefti after his world-record 14-circuit loop the loop while drinking a cup of tea at RAF Cosford. The record was set as part of the RAF Association's 'Brew for the Few' fundraising initiative.

2009 - Thousands of bikers from across the United Kingdom join together at Meole Brace Park and Ride, Shrewsbury, for a RAF Wings Appeal Easter Egg Run ride out to RAF Cosford, in support of the Armed Forces.

RAF Cosford held its show in June 1989 and included the Red Arrows, RAF Falcon free-falling parachuters, the Royal Navy, the United States Air Force, the RAF Police Dog unit and the Honda Imps motorcycle team. This photograph shows Bob Mitchell at the controls.

Squadron Leader Mohinder Singh Pujji, an Indian national who flew Hurricanes for the RAF during World War II, stands by a Hurricane at the launch of the "Diversity in the Royal Air Force" exhibition at the Royal Air Force Museum, Cosford, Shifnal in Shropshire.

Puma aircraft flypast at RAF Cosford as part of a farewell tour, in a picture from March this year.

Chaplain of the Fleet Rev. Simon Golding (right) discusses the forthcoming Military Chiefs of Chaplains conference with US Col. John W Stefero, Command Chaplain for the United States European Command at the RAF Museum

Queen Elizabeth II visits the RAF Museum in 2012 for her diamond jubilee year

Thousands of bikers from across the United Kingdom join together at Meole Brace Park and Ride, Shrewsbury, for a RAF Wings Appeal Easter Egg Run ride out to RAF Cosford

2004 - England's Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall carries the Webb Ellis Trophy from a Harrier jet at RAF Cosford at the launch of the Sweet Chariot tour taking the trophy to 290 venues across the country.

A rare Bleriot monoplane, restored at RAF Cosford Aerospace Museum in 1976

Wrens training at Cosford in 1983 - in the photograph are (from left) Julie Scholes, Leslie Hyder, Gillian Chance, Jane Robertson and Sally Howard.

1949 - 5th Battalion, South Staffordshire Regiment among those taking part in a military tattoo at Cosford

Open Cockpit evening at RAF Cosford Museum in 2017 - In Picture: David Moorhouse, Alisdair Wilson and James Moorhouse from Alsager near Crewe - inspecting the British Aircraft Corporation TSR 2

Stepping back in time at an RAF Cosford 1940s event

2007 - Opening of new Cold War Museum at RAF Cosford. Attending was HRH Princess Anne and Lady Margaret Thatcher

The spectacular Cold War Museum, pictured in 2015

Remembrance Service at the RAF Museum Cosford, 2017

Music at RAF Cosford's Vintage and Handmade Festival in 2022

The Spitfire 10k at RAF Museum at Cosford

Sixth-formers at the Royal Wolverhampton School gave their latest charity appeal a supersonic boost when they pitted their strength against this Jaguar jet

January, 1968, an Army helicopter unit was formed at RAF Cosford as part of a police experiment

An outdoor cinema was created at RAF Cosford in Aug 2021

Three medics based at RAF Cosford were praised for treating the injured at an Alton Towers ride that malfunctioned. They were Major Dave Cooper, critical care paramedic Tom Waters and Doctor Ben Clark. The accident happened on the Smiler ride in 2015.

The museum is open seven days a week, from 10am, and is free, although you will have to pay for car parking. It hosts a number of special events through the year and has a new virtual reality zone and Red Arrows experience.

It has a number of Easter activities for children, including a 'pilot training show' which teaches youngsters about the Battle of Britain.