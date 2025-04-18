'Lost' Telford's community remembered in new book after 25 years in the making

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bulldozers swept away Telford settlement where mod-cons were lacking but there was a neighbourly spirit

For almost 150 years the terraced rows at Hinkshay provided homes which lacked mod-cons but had a great sense of community.

By the 1960s they were seriously sub-standard - "deplorable" was one description - and in the summer of 1968 the bulldozers moved in, leaving no trace of the settlement.

The terraced rows of Hinkshay. The picture is undated but perhaps late 1940s or early 1950s.

"Hinkshay Rows - A Shropshire Industrial Community" is the first book written by 81-year-old Heather Duckett, who heard about the homes when she was Dawley librarian in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

They comprised three terraced rows, called Single Row, Double Row, and New Row, which was popularly known as "Ladies Row."