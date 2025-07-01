Behind the Spice: A conversation with Julia Roberts, founder of the Ginger & Spice Festival

As it enters its 9th year, this community-driven event is set to be even bigger and better, offering a chance to explore Market Drayton’s cultural history through food, music, and vibrant performances.

1. What is the Ginger & Spice Festival? How is it different from other festivals?

The Ginger & Spice Festival is a multi-award-winning, community-led celebration held annually in Market Drayton during British Food Fortnight. Now in its 9th year, it showcases the town’s rich culinary heritage, with a special focus on its famous gingerbread.

It’s a unique event because it’s not just about food – it’s a celebration of the town’s culture, history, and the local community. What makes it different is the combination of food, history, cultural performances, and interactive workshops. The festival has always been a free-to-attend event and that engages people from all walks of life, with activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The festival was founded in 2017 by myself and happened to coincide with the rebranding of Billington’s Gingerbread, which is produced locally. Since then, it has grown into an event that brings together the entire local community and visitors to Market Drayton, all through the magic of food and culture.

2. How did you come up with the name “Ginger & Spice Festival”?

The name was inspired by the key ingredients of gingerbread, a treat Market Drayton is famous for. However, we wanted the name to be inclusive of the town’s wider food heritage. The festival celebrates not only gingerbread but also local pies, baking traditions, and regional flavours. This flexibility allows the festival to evolve while staying true to Market Drayton’s gastronomic roots.

3. Who is involved in the festival, and what is your role?

The festival is driven by a dedicated committee of local volunteers, and we also have around 25 volunteers who support the event on the day. The Market Drayton Rotary Club is a key supporter, and we are incredibly grateful for their help.

As Festival Director, I lead the planning and organisation of the event, ensuring everything comes together seamlessly. I’m passionate about Market Drayton’s rich history and heritage, and I love that the festival serves as a platform to celebrate and share this with the community.

t’s a lot of work, but seeing the festival come together and seeing how much people enjoy it makes it all worthwhile.

4. How does the Ginger & Spice Festival support the town?

The festival has a significant impact on Market Drayton. It drives footfall into the town, which helps local businesses. Visitors stay, shop, and support local producers, which boosts the town’s economy. The festival also encourages young people to get involved in creative and cultural activities, strengthening community ties.

We host educational workshops and create volunteer opportunities, all of which help build skills and confidence. The festival has become a key part of the town’s cultural landscape and puts Market Drayton on the map as a destination for food lovers and tourists.

5. What kind of support do you need from people?

We need support from everyone to make the festival a success. People can help by attending, donating to our fundraising efforts, and engaging with local businesses.

Local cafes, restaurants, and bars can play an important role by offering ginger and spice-themed foods and drinks during the festival. If any businesses want to get involved or host fringe events, we’d love to hear from them!

6. How much does it cost to put on the festival, and how are you funded?

Running the festival requires significant funding. We raise money through a combination of self-funding, sponsorship, in-kind support, and community donations. Right now, we’re actively fundraising to bring back the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band for 2025, which was a highlight in 2024.

We are also hosting several fundraising events in the coming months, including a Pub Quiz & Raffle, Curry Night & Raffle, and a Bingo Night & Raffle.

7. Who attends the Ginger & Spice Festival, and where do they come from?

The festival attracts a mix of local residents, families, and visitors from around the UK. Our audience is mostly from the West Midlands, Shropshire, Staffordshire, and Cheshire, but we’ve also had attendees from as far as Ireland, France, and India! The majority of our attendees are aged 38-65, with a 60% female audience.

In 2025, we’re working with local pubs to expand the festival’s evening programme, attracting a younger crowd and extending the festival into the later afternoon and evening.

8. What have been some highlights over the years?

The growth of the festival has been incredible. It’s been amazing to see the town’s reputation grow and for local businesses to see an increase in income. For example, in 2024, local businesses reported a 20-100% increase in income compared to a normal Saturday.

A standout moment was the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band in 2024. Their vibrant performances and cultural workshops brought so much energy to the town, and we’re eager to bring them back for 2025!

9. What’s next for the Ginger & Spice Festival?

Looking ahead, we hope to see the festival grow even further. We’d love to see more artistic output, with local businesses and artists hosting more fringe events. In the future, we may even expand the festival to two days if the town continues to support it.

10. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Just a reminder that the festival is run entirely by volunteers. It takes a year of planning, and we rely on fundraising and donations to make it happen each year. If anyone is interested in helping out, whether through volunteering or fundraising, please reach out to us at gingerandspicefest@gmail.com. Every bit of support makes a huge difference!

Support the Ginger & Spice Festival’s Spacehive Campaign

Ginger & Spice Festival Crowdfunding Campaign for Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience

The Ginger & Spice Festival, a multi-award-winning annual event in Market Drayton, is seeking crowdfunding support to bring back the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band for the 2025 festival. After the success of the 2024 Rajasthan Heritage Experience, which captivated the town with vibrant performances and cultural workshops, the festival aims to expand and offer an even more immersive experience in 2025.

The festival has launched a Spacehive crowdfunding campaign to raise £5,086, which will unlock additional match-funding from Shropshire Council’s Shared Prosperity Community Fund.

What the Crowdfunding Will Support:

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience will include:

Free live street performances by the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, infusing the town with high-energy music.

Educational workshops for young people, including drumming, block printing, mehndi (henna art), and other cultural activities.

A brand-new parade on Saturday, 27 September 2025, featuring the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band and local schools, charities, and community groups.

Additional performances from local drumming groups, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.

Why It’s Important:

The project ensures that everyone can participate for free, making cultural and creative experiences accessible to all, regardless of financial background. It also offers an opportunity to strengthen community spirit, engage young people in creative and cultural activities, and boost the local economy by attracting visitors who stay, shop, and support businesses in Market Drayton