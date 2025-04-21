Angry farmers plot latest tractor protest in Shrewsbury - the day before local elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alan Hughes of the Farmers to Action campaign group said farmers are set to rock up in the county town on April 30 to ramp up efforts to stop the 'family farm tax' changes to inheritance tax.

He said Shropshire Council has been approached over whether the group can park up and stage a static demonstration in the town, but that farmers will ride their tractors - tooting their horns - around Shrewsbury's roads regardless.

It comes after farmers from across Shropshire rode their tractors along Lawn Central outside Telford & Wrekin Council's base in central Telford in March.

Farmer Alan Hughes from Leintwardine at the protest in Telford

Farmers have expressed their outrage at the Government's planned changes to inheritance tax and controversial decision to scrap a farming payment scheme.