No holding back from Michael Appleton who says Shrewsbury Town’s ‘softness’ makes his ‘skin crawl’

The interim boss vowed things would be different if he were to get the role permanently and issued a warning to the dressing room after their 4-1 defeat at Northampton Town.

The loss was Town’s 28th of the season and ensured they will finish bottom of League One. Salop’s winless run also extended to 15 games - a whole third of the season.

Appleton made clear that he is seeking clarity over his position and expressed his deep disappointment after Shrewsbury’s fifth 4-1 league loss of the season.

“I am trying to find a way not to get too angry,” he said. “There are two games to play and the options to change things and do things a bit differently are limited.

“The longer things go on and not really knowing what’s happening, I am sure there are a few players in that dressing room who maybe are thinking ‘am I going to be here next season’, does that make it easier for them at not do that extra yard and a half at times when you need it most?

“What we need to do is resolve it one way or another. That will throw things up in the dressing room as well. It allows me to get a bit more forthright with people when they have a better understanding of what is happening next year.

“If I am here, I can’t tell you how different things are going to be. There is a softness to us, the group, an acceptance. It makes my skin crawl.If I am here things will be very different and there will be a lot of nervous players in that dressing room if I am here.”

However, a small positive in what was another tough afternoon for already relegated Shrewsbury was the introduction of 16-year-old Isaac England in the final minutes alongside second year scholar Jack Loughran, 18.

Asked about handing England his debut, Appleton continued: “I am delighted for him. I don’t want to bring him on in that type of scenario and circumstances but they have been with us for the last couple of weeks.

“Jack is irritant up there and gets under people’s skin, I like that about him. Isaac is going to be a good footballer. He is easy on the eye and one of those who need more of that type of football whether it is with us or elsewhere to get him to have an understanding of the game out of possession.”