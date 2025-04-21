Cause of Pope Francis's death revealed as Vatican releases certificate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure, the Vatican has confirmed.

The announcement came around 12 hours after news of his death was first reported.

Charles and Camilla during a private meeting with Pope Francis in Rome on April 9 (The Vatican/PA)

A statement from the Vatican following Pope's death read: "I certify that His Holiness Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on December 17, 1936, Resident in Vatican City, Vatican Citizen, died at 7:35 am on April 21, 2025 in his apartment at the Domus Santa Marta (Vatican City) due to: stroke, coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse."

Pope Francis receives US vice president JD Vance at the Vatican on Sunday (Vatican Media via AP)

Pope Francis suffered from a chronic lung disease and had one part of one of his lungs removed as a young man.

Health issues plagued him throughout the latter years of his life and he was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

It has been reported that his death wasn't related to his previous health battles.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, just a day after he was seen greeting crowds from a wheelchair in St Peter’s Square.

Faithful participate in a rosary prayer for the late Pope Francis, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

His final public appearance was described as poignant, with many noting his frailty but enduring warmth.

Tributes have poured in from across the world - including priests in the West Midlands and Shropshire, praising Francis for his tireless advocacy for the poor and marginalised.

Pope Francis will be laid to rest (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Widely admired for his compassion, humility and unwavering hope, he is being mourned by millions of Catholics and others across the globe.

King Charles and numerous world leaders have expressed their condolences, hailing the pontiff’s legacy as one of inclusion, mercy and moral courage.