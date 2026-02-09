Shropshire councillor “not assured” that key Shirehall documentation is missing

A councillor is “not assured” that key documentation relating to the disposal of the Shirehall in Shrewsbury is missing.

The building – formerly the headquarters of Shropshire Council – was declared surplus in 2022, with disposal expected to generate a capital receipt in 2026/27. However, progress has been affected as a result of the change in adminstration and a strategic review of the previous decision.

A campaign group, called Save Our Shirehall, is also trying to save the building for future use.

Two internal audits were called out last year – one in June and one in October. The latter identified three significant recommendations. However, while previously inadequate budget monitoring processes have now been strengthened, two recommendations are still to be complete.

These are that:

Political transition has delayed approval of certain contracts and agreements relating to the services supporting the initial phases of work.

Risks, Assumptions, Issues, and Dependencies (RAID) logs, action trackers, and risk registers were found to be out of date, inconsistently maintained, and lacking clear timescales.

The Audit and Governance Committee was told that both are due to be completed by the end of March.

However, Councillor Sharon Ritchie-Simmons (Reform UK, Highley) said it’s not reassuring to hear that some of the key documentation is still missing.

“That doesn’t make it feel like there’s a proper way forward in terms of a plan to make that come to fruition,” she said.

“Yes, it could be forthcoming, but I don’t feel I’ve got enough information to feel that assurance.”

She therefore proposed a motion which highlighted the concerns. It was seconded by fellow Reform UK councillor, Carl Rowley (St Martins), with it being carried by four votes to three.

One councillor who voted against it was Mark Owen (Lib Dems, Oswestry South East).

“I don’t have the same concern because we are looking at an end of March resolution, and until that is missed, I don’t see why we should be voting for ‘a concern'” he said.

“But if it’s going ahead and everything seems on track, then we should be applauding that and looking forward to the completion.”