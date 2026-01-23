The US President spoke on Thursday, saying NATO troops had "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan.

The comments have led to dismay from many NATO countries, particularly the UK, which suffered devastating losses in Afghanistan where 457 service personnel were killed.

The UK was one of several countries to join the US in Afghanistan after it invoked NATO's collective security clause following the 9/11 attacks.

Andrew Radford in Afghanistan.

It is the only time the clause has been activated, where an attack on one member is considered an attack on all members.

Andrew Radford, who is 44 and lives in The Wrekin, served for nearly 20 years in The Life Guards The Household Cavalry, in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2006 he was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his actions in Afghanistan, an honour second only to the Victoria Cross for gallantry in the face of the enemy.

The medal recognised Mr Radford's heroic actions where he risked his own life to save a fellow soldier who had been severely injured in an explosion.