Shropshire-raised Tory Robert Jenrick sacked and suspended from party over 'plotting' claims

In a video published on social media Mrs Badenoch said the decision had been taken after being given "irrefutable evidence" that Mr Jenrick was plotting to defect "in a way designed to be as damaging as possible".

Mr Jenrick, who was Shadow Justice Secretary and had been gaining an increasing profile on social media, grew up in Ludlow, has links to Albrighton, and was educated at Wolverhampton Grammar School.

Mrs Badenoch said: "I have sacked Robert Jenrick from the Shadow Cabinet, removed the whip and suspended his party membership with immediate effect.

Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick in happier times. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

"I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party.

"The British public are tired of political psychodrama and so am I.

"They saw too much of it in the last government, they’re seeing too much of it in THIS government. I will not repeat those mistakes."

Mrs Badenoch did not specify which party Mr Jenrick was planning to switch to, but Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he has “of course” had conversations with the senior Tory.

Last summer saw speculation that a plot was afoot within the Conservative Party to replace Mrs Badenoch with Mr Jenrick.

Mr Jenrick, who is MP for Newark, has not yet comment publicly on his sacking.