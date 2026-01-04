The top 10 parliamentary petitions people in Shrewsbury are backing - from Russian influence probe to diabetes testing

British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.

Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.

The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.

And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.

As of ​December 19, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Shrewsbury were:

• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,902 out of 2,972,625 total signatures

• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 999 out of 671,243 total signatures

• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 404 out of 259,790 total signatures

• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 306 out of 191,566 total signatures

• Invest in brain cancer and give rights – turn terminal into treatable — 275 out of 42,697 total signatures

• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 246 out of 112,877 total signatures

• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 243 out of 105,755 total signatures

• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 235 out of 175,860 total signatures

• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 229 out of 184,671 total signatures

• Funding so all infants are offered Type 1 Diabetes Testing in routine care — 219 out of 120,871 total signatures

Petitions with fewer than 25 signatures are excluded.