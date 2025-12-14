Would you pay more council tax: Shropshire Council launches budget consultation

The authority has launched a consultation on its budget for the next financial year - 2026/27.

The consultation comes as the council wrestles with a major financial crisis this year, declaring a 'financial emergency', and requesting permission from the government for £71m of support.

The council is in the process of preparing for the coming year, and as part of the preparations it is asking people a host of questions on what services are important to them - as well as if they would be prepared to pay more council tax.

Currently 66 per cent of the council's spending goes on social care, with the remaining budget being split between roads, waste collections, libraries and leisure centres, and supporting local communities.

The council said that every one per cent increase in Council Tax generates £2 million - money it says could be used to protect services from cuts.

Shropshire Council has argued that its funding from government was cut by 60 per cent from 2010 to 2016.

It says that during that period the authority also did not only not raise council tax, on some occasions it cut council tax, meaning it is currently £26m poorer than if it had.

Councils are allowed to raise council tax by a total of five per cent - made up of a three per cent general increase and two per cent specifically for adult social care.

If they want to increase it above the five per cent level councils can hold a referendum, or through special permission from the government.

Included in the consultation are specific queries asking if people would pay more than 4.99 per cent.

People are given four options to give their opinions on total rises of 6.99 per cent, 9.99 per cent, and 14.99 per cent - or none of the above.

A 6.99 per cent increase would raise £4m, a 9.99 per cent would raise £10m, and 14.99 per cent would raise £20m.

Councillor Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said: “Councils across the country are facing significant financial pressures, and we are no exception.

“While there’s lots of things we’re doing to stop and reduce spending and improve the way we work, this is not enough.

“As well as our ask to borrow money from the government, we must take difficult decisions to set a balanced budget, and we want those decisions to be shaped by you.

“Please tell us what matters most—so we protect the essentials, support those who need us most, and invest in a sustainable future for our county.”

People can complete consultation 2026/27 survey online, by e-mailing TellUs@shropshire.gov.uk, or writing to 'Tell Us, Feedback and Insight Team, Shropshire Council, PO Box 4826, Shrewsbury, SY1 9LJ'.

People can also contact customer services on 0345 678 9000 and explain any support they need to respond or visit their local library to request support completing the budget consultation.

The survey will close on Friday, January 16, 2026.