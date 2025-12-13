Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said a number of constituents had raised the issue with her office.

It comes after a resident in another part of the county - Newport, revealed earlier this week that she had received no post for 11 days.

Mrs Morgan said she understood that it is a busy time for the Royal Mail, but that the company has a duty to provide the service people pay for.

She also said that some residents had reported not receiving NHS letters with appointment dates on time.

She said: "Lots of people have been in touch, particularly from the Whitchurch area, about receiving a couple of deliveries a week, or lots arriving very, very late.

"We have had some casework for people missing NHS appointments because letters have not arrived on time."

Mrs Morgan said that as a result she had requested a meeting with the Royal Mail to discuss the issue.

She added: "It is expensive to post a letter and people have a right to expect it is going to arrive on time."

Responding to the Shropshire Star report earlier this week a number of residents said they had also not received NHS appointments through the post, before their appointment was scheduled to take place.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Newport resident earlier this week a Royal Mail spokesman said: “We take any reports of delay seriously and will look into any concerns raised locally.

"We want to reassure customers that the overwhelming majority of mail is arriving on time.

"If a route is affected, we work to clear any delays as quickly as we can.

"As we head into the busy Christmas period, our teams are well prepared to keep deliveries running smoothly.”

The Newport resident said staff at the sorting office had told her parcels were being prioritised for delivery in the run up to Christmas - but Royal Mail insisted the only time parcels are prioritised over letters is when they build up and present a health and safety risk at sorting offices.