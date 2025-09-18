Powys County Council’s Standards Community Sub-Committee received a report from the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Michelle Morris on Wednesday, September 17 following a complaint they received about Welshpool Town Councillor Phil Pritchard.

Cllr Pritchard was a Powys County Councillor for Welshpool’s Castle ward until he lost his seat during the May 2022 local elections.

The hearing was held in confidential session on the advice of Powys council’s Monitoring Officer and Head of Legal Services, Clive Pinney.

The details of the allegations against Cllr Pritchard have also been kept confidential.

Ahead of the meeting, the committee, which is made up of councillors and independent lay members, received eight documents containing details of the complaint and subsequent investigation.

These were all also been deemed unsuitable for public eyes with paragraph 12 of Part 1 of Schedule 12A of the Local Government Act 1972 being invoked.

Minutes from a meeting held in March, when the potential hearing was first discussed, show that committee members, councillors Richard White (Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council) and Iain McIntosh (Powys County Council) both declared an interest in the item as they know Cllr Pritchard.

A spokesman for the council said: “The sub-committee found that Cllr Pritchard had breached the relevant provisions of the Members Code of Conduct.”

These are:

1) – Paragraph 4(b) failure to show respect and consideration.

2) -Paragraph 4(c) you must not use bullying behaviour or harass any person.

3) – Paragraph 6 (1)(a) you must not conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your office or authority into disrepute.

The spokesman added: “As a result of the failure to comply with the Code, the Sub-Committee decided that he should be censured.”

Cllr Pritchard has the right to appeal the decision.