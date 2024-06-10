Council opposition group adds another councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Powys Independents Group on Powys County Council said its membership has now increased to a total of 16.

It comes after Councillor Joy Jones, who represents the Newtown East ward, became the latest non-aligned member to join the group.

The group was formed in May when The Independent Group and The Independents For Powys Group merged to form the main opposition to the council's Liberal Democrat and Labour coalition.

Joint leaders, Councillors Ange Williams and Bev Baynham said: "We are delighted to welcome Councillor Joy Jones as a member of the Powys Independents Group.

"She is a vastly experienced and highly respected county councillor and will be a valued member of our growing group as we continue challenging the ruling coalition to help get the right outcomes for our residents."

Councillor Jones said: “I am really pleased to have joined up with my independent colleagues in forming a strong opposition group. Together we are stronger and have a greater understanding of developments as they happen, which can only be for the benefit of all our residents across Powys.”

The move means that The Powys Independents have one more seat than the Conservatives, whose numbers were boosted to 15 with the election of Councillor John Yeomans in the Rhiwcynon by-election last Tuesday.