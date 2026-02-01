Shropshire Star
Wellington retro: 25 pictures capturing life across the popular market town through the years

From the outbreak of the Great War through to the early 1980s, this mixed gallery from around Wellington is sure to spark nostalgia.

By Tania Taylor
Published

From a suspiciously out-of-this-world sight near the old Clifton Cinema to a memorable royal visit and a very empty market hall in the ’40s, these images will keep you scrolling for more…

The only caption with this photo are: "Queen" Carol Jones of Wellington, June 2, 1953.
Although this picture was taken in Oakengates, voting was taking place in April 1964 following a referendum on the proposed amalgamation of Oakengates and Wellington. The photograph shows a postman voting at Hartshill polling station, watched by the presiding officer, Mr A. H. Johnstone.
November 13, 1981: 'The Queen is welcomed at Wellington station by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mr John Dugdale and his wife Kathryn.' The story began: 'Thousands of happy, smiling people roared a tumultuous Telford welcome to the Queen today, as her visit made Friday the 13th a lucky, royal day for the town... The early birds were out today by 7 o'clock and had to wait almost three hours for the royal train to glide into a spruced-up Wellington station.'
'Flag-waving, singing crowds turned out to cheer themselves hoarse as the Queen made her way from Wellington to the sparkling new shopping complex in the centre of Telford.' November 13, 1981.
We can see the original caption on this photo print of the Home Guard Third Birthday Parade, 5th (Wellington) Shropshire Battalion at Wrekin College in 1943. March past, with Lieutenant-General E. C. A. Schreiber, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command on the left. If you look at the bottom right of the picture you'll see a young face sleeping through the parade!
This picture was shared in by Keith Mottershead, his friend John Harris sent him the photo. They both worked in the tool room at GKN Sankey. Keith said: 'This picture shows a pop group called the Delamonics from Wellington. Two of the group members worked in the tool room at Sankeys. (John and Keith were not in the group but Keith says they followed them around). Photo must be from around the early 1960s. They were lads we worked with. They were very successful for two or three years. I think two of them worked at Sankey's.'
A steam train at Wellington in 1950. This was shared by Paul France, he says: 'Written on the back of the photo in pencil is: Class 43 2-6-0 ,6325 Wellington 18-4-50.' The photo was taken by Peter Hayward.
