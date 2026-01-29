Ironbridge retro: 26 nostalgic photos of notable visits, local life and familiar faces

This gallery, spanning from the early 1900s to the 1980s, offers a glimpse into our past through the Shropshire Star's archives.

Here we remember familiar faces and groups, iconic sights, and memorable events – including a 'rather large' Concorde pictured above the Iron Bridge on its way to the Shrewsbury Flower Show in 1987. Tom Hodgkins, from Stafford, shared his memories as a veteran of the show in a 2018 feature, recalling how he was talking to Margaret Thrower, daughter of television gardener Percy Thorwer, when they heard a loud roar as the supersonic plane soared overhead. “It was very low, and you could see the engines and everything,” he said – a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can read the full feature here.

Enjoy this gallery, shuffled for your enjoyment, and share your memories in the comments below.

Ironbridge CofE School in 1953. The picture was shared by Mrs Joan Bowdler, who is a former teacher at the school, which was known as the 'Blue School'. She is on the right and started her teaching career here. She is originally from the Manchester area and came to Ironbridge on her marriage.

Wartime steel machine gun turret, at Ironbridge Power Station, alongside the railway line next to the Albert Edward Bridge. Pictured on February 7, 2000. Only one left in Shropshire. Pictured is John Firmstone, who was environment auxiliary plant attendant at the power station.

Ice floes in the River Severn at Ironbridge during the harsh winter of January 1982.

October 9, 1970: 'Another stretch of Shropshire railway line has been closed down and pulled up. But this section is only about 15 feet long and most motorists who use the B4378 from Buildwas to Much Wenlock will be glad to see the back of it. It is part of the old Severn Valley line just upstream from Ironbridge Power Station. The old level crossing gates that protect it haven't been opened for years and only glimpse a train occasionally when a thundering diesel brings a line of coal trucks to the power station. Most of the track has already been pulled up but motorists have been forced to slow down and bump over the now useless lines. On Monday county council workmen set to work digging the remnants up and resurfacing the road.'