Ironbridge retro: 26 nostalgic photos of notable visits, local life and familiar faces

This gallery, spanning from the early 1900s to the 1980s, offers a glimpse into our past through the Shropshire Star's archives.
Here we remember familiar faces and groups, iconic sights, and memorable events – including a 'rather large' Concorde pictured above the Iron Bridge on its way to the Shrewsbury Flower Show in 1987. Tom Hodgkins, from Stafford, shared his memories as a veteran of the show in a 2018 feature, recalling how he was talking to Margaret Thrower, daughter of television gardener Percy Thorwer, when they heard a loud roar as the supersonic plane soared overhead. “It was very low, and you could see the engines and everything,” he said – a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can read the full feature here.
Enjoy this gallery, shuffled for your enjoyment, and share your memories in the comments below.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.