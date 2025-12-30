Ironbridge Power Station in 37 pictures: 46 years of power, memories and the people behind it
After 46 years of lighting homes and powering businesses, Ironbridge Power Station switched off for the final time in 2015, marking the end of a defining chapter in the region’s industrial history.
First brought to life in 1969 by Mike Smith, the iconic Shropshire plant became a familiar landmark and a symbol of decades of service. But on November 20 of 2015, just after 2.30pm, Mike Smith returned to press the final switch, quietly bidding farewell to the hum and glow that had long defined Ironbridge.
Join us as we take a nostalgic look back in this gallery at the power station over the years and the faces who brought it to life.
