Ironbridge Power Station in 37 pictures: 46 years of power, memories and the people behind it

First brought to life in 1969 by Mike Smith, the iconic Shropshire plant became a familiar landmark and a symbol of decades of service. But on November 20 of 2015, just after 2.30pm, Mike Smith returned to press the final switch, quietly bidding farewell to the hum and glow that had long defined Ironbridge.

Join us as we take a nostalgic look back in this gallery at the power station over the years and the faces who brought it to life.

May 10, 1965, during the building of Ironbridge Power Station. The original caption was: 'Lord Forester, right, Salop County Council's planning committee chairman, with an engineer at Ironbridge.'

Picture taken by an unknown photographer during work to build the cooling towers at Ironbridge Power Station in about 1966. Picture supplied by Mrs Lorna Steventon. Her husband Jim Steventon was a charge hand on the job, which was a two-year contract. Jim is centre. Left is Greta Millward, and right is unknown. Lorna thinks Greta lived in Broseley. She says both women worked in the office at the power station and just went up to the top of the tower.

The Ironbridge cooling towers at Ironbridge Power Station, circa 1966. Picture supplied by Mrs Lorna Steventon.

Mr Ron Miles pictured on top of the Ironbridge Power Station chimney, which was still under construction, exact date not known but mid 1960s.

The Ironbridge cooling towers at Ironbridge Power Station, circa 1966. Picture supplied by Mrs Lorna Steventon who named a few in the picture, her caption reads: Don't know, Sammy Owen, Mike Bowden, don't know, don't know, Jock?, Bruce Allcroft and front, i.e. front centre, Eric Dodd.

Work on one of the cooling towers. It was taken on November 22, 1966. The original caption read: 'Tower foreman Mr John Costello fixes outside shuttering near the top of cooling tower 3. Down below the foundations of tower 4 and the curve of the River Severn are clearly visible.'

The construction of Ironbridge power station. It shows work on one of the cooling towers. Date is likely to be 1966 or 1967. This picture was shared by Mr Vic Thompson who is not in the photo but worked on the project from 1964 to 1968, initially as an engineer, and later as site agent for contractor Kier Ltd.

The control room of Ironbridge Power Station in December 1970. The caption reads: 'The control area at Ironbridge power station during the cuts today.' There were power cuts at the time due to industrial action by workers in the electrical supply industry, and as a result there was no Last or Town edition published of the Shropshire Star.

Two children at an open day at the new Ironbridge Power Station on July 4, 1970.