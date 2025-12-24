When Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol brought Hollywood to Shrewsbury in 1984 - 14 pictures show town turned into a festive film set

Today we look back to 1984 when Hollywood stars came to Shropshire's county town armed with an array of Dickensian outfits and bucketfulls of fake snow.

One local man told us back in 2021 how he became an unexpected extra in the 1984 version of A Christmas Carol.

Kim Downer, who was running his own window cleaning business at the time, was approached by a member of the casting team at 7am one morning.

He was invited to attend an interview at The Lion Hotel on the Wyle Cop, when he was told that he 'looked the part' and took on the role as gentleman in the film.

Kim Downer who started in the film Shrewsbury Christmas Carol back in 1984. He is pictured outside of the old Royal Salop Infirmary.

The filming took place around Shrewsbury and lasted for approximately two months for Mr Downer, who said that "it was a brilliant" experience.

Directed by Clive Donner, the film starred George C. Scott as the mean-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge, Frank Finlay as his deceased business partner Jacob Marley and Anthony Walters as Tiny Tim.

Mr Downer said that all members of the cast were really supportive and that he was "sorry to see it finish," noting that the film "brought a lot of life to Shrewsbury and a lot of people came in to support the town."