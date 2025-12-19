Newport Memorial Tree of Light Appeal 2025
Each year, the Tree of Light in St Nicholas Church in Newport offers the local community a heartfelt way to remember those we have lost and to support important causes close to our hearts.
For over a decade this cherished tradition has invited people to sponsor a light in memory of someone special.
Each donation helps raise funds for the mayor’s chosen charity and the Rotary Club of Newport’s Benevolent Fund, and this year is supporting The Battle Back Centre in Lilleshall, providing vital wellbeing support for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
This year, more than 200 people have been remembered through the memorial - raising hundreds of pounds for good causes.
A spokesperson for the Newport Rotary Club said: "The Newport Rotary Club appreciate the generous support of the community in again raising monies for charity and worthwhile causes."
Here is a list of the people remembered in the Newport Memorial Tree of Light Appeal 2025:
Mr Tim Armstrong for Mrs S Armstrong (nee Beddoes), Mrs May Armstrong, Mrs Eileen Armstrong and the Rev Canon J H Armstrong MBE
David Askin for Jack and Flora Askin
Robbie and Pat Bain for Dot Bain
Craig and Tressa Barber for mom, Margaret Baughan
Sally Barber for Philip and Topsy Scales
Harry Baskerville for Pam and Lily
Anne Beckwith for Vera Beckwith and Juliet Pettitt
Mrs Kathleen Beddoes for husband, John Beddoes, son, Paul Beddoes and daughter, Susan Armstrong (nee Beddoes)
Liz Bickford-Smith for Ken Bullock, Irene Bullock and Peter Bullock
Bridie Booth for Doug Booth - husband, dad and grandad
John Breeze for Tom Breeze and Richard Hotchkiss (Dick)
Mrs Hazel Brisbourne for Sonia Swinnerton - niece and cousin, loved and missed by all the family
Claire Brookfield for Glyn Parry and Ian Parry - loved and missed by us all
Graham Brookfield for Peter Brookfield, Sheila Brookfield and Kevin Brookfield - loved by all
Cynthia Burdett for husband, Ronald Burdett, sister, Pat Howlett, father, Raymond Bennett and mother, Alice Bennett
Katie Chitty for Bella Chitty
Derrick Clancy for the Clancy family
Marie Clancy for the Gaughan family
Mrs D Coope for Harold Coope
Cath Cooper for Nancy and Ted Yapp, as well as Jean and Harold Jones
Diane and Anthony Corfield for Adam Corfield
Dennis Cornwell for Joyce Cornwell
Mrs Iris Davies and family for husband, Albert - always in our thoughts
The Day family for Margaret Baughan
Mrs G K Donald for her husband, Mr David Donald
Mr Dave Doody for Steven Philip Doody
Jayne Edgar for Mary and Tony Hodson, and for Doris and Douglas Edgar
Anne Evans for husband, John Edward Evans, mother, Margery Barbara Marriott and father, Herbert Henry Marriott
Irene Evans for brother, Ivor Woolley
Phillip Evans for Mrs Thelma Evans
Robert Farrell for Joan Farrell
Carol Fidler for mother and father, Mr and Mrs Eden and brother, Mark Eden
Linda Fletcher for husband Geoffrey, sister, Elaine and mother and father Tudor
Mrs Pauline Foxall for husband, Neville Foxall, father, Mr Jack Hesbrook and mother, Mrs Gwen Greatbatch.
Peter Gilbert for Betty Gilbert
Jean Gormley for Bessie Martindale
S Grainger and Nicholas, Riona, Victoria and Kev for Ken Grainger, husband and father
S Grainger and Nicholas, Riona, Victoria and Kev for Molly and Edd Steele, parents and grandparents
Roland Greatbatch for Margaret Price and Greatbatch
William Gregg for Anita Gregg
Mrs Pat Grubert for Paul Grubert
Nan Guthrie for Stuart Guthrie
Mrs Marjorie Hackett for husband, Roy Hackett
Mrs Margaret Harvey for Ronnie and Ian Harvey
Graham Hill for Jean Hill, Basil Hill and Pippa Hill
Joan Hotchkiss for George Hotchkiss
Jean Jackson for Frank Jackson
Kathleen James for husband, David James
Dorothy Jennings for Nicholas Paul Jennings
Mrs Margaret Jones for husband, Ronnie
Susan Jukes for Graham Jukes and Violet Davies
Gareth and Nicole Lambe for Larry Lambe
Gareth Lambe for Shawn Dakin
Steph, Kath and Eileen for John Lambert
Margaret Lane for Ellen and Bill Vernon
Mrs D Latham for David Latham, Dennis Matthews, Gordon and Phyllis Matthews
Ann Locke-Williams for son Jamie Locke - forever 28
Christine Lord for Rob Tilley
Ruth Lowe for Tom, Marie and Christine
Brenda Lycett for Ms Sue Smith
Mr Cameron Maddox for wife, Josie
Robin Maddox for brother, Bryn Maddox, mother, Joan Maddox, and father, Walter Maddox
Jane Maddox for mother and father, Ted and Margery Baldock
Jessica Marsh for Tim Murphy
Mrs Yvonne Marston for John Marston and Lucy and Jim Massey
Alison Martin for Matt and Mary Martin
Malcolm Messham for Lynn Messham and Jean Jones
David and Elaine Miller in memory of absent family and friends
Morton family for nephew, Johnnie Cook
Mrs J Nattrass for Mr Grant Nattrass and Mr and Mrs Edmund Malam Edge
Kathleen Norton for mother and father, May and Tom Hall
Ryan Norton for mother, Tina, and grandad, Ken Norton
Hazel Nutton for son, David Nutton
Jules Parkes for Andrew 'Andy' Peter Edwin Parkes
Jules Parkes for Olive Painter
Pauline Parry for Ian Parry and Glyn Parry - loved forever and greatly missed
Pat Parsons for Marilyn Scopes
Chris and Steven Plant and Stephanie for George Hotchkiss
Steven Plant, representing the Plant family, for Beryl Plant - remembered by the Plant family
Catherine Pocock for father, Major Robert Davey, mother, Major Rene Davey and brother, Paul William Davey
Trish Purcell for Jennie and Paddy Purcell
Mrs D Robottom for Nick Robottom - and for so many more
Ros and Ben for Mike Talbot - dad, grandad and great grandad
Susan, Linda and Marian for Dick and Eileen Rudd
Carol Scott for Annie Hesbrook
Peter Shaw for Susan Carol Shaw
Keith Smith MBE for Sylvia May Smith
Mr Philip Smith for Darrell Smith
Roger Stainer for father, John Stainer, and mother, Janet Stainer
Hazel Talbot for husband, Michael
Richard Talbot for Janet Eileen Talbot
Eric Vann for Anne Margaret Vann
Celia Vaughan for mother and father, Cath and Dave Vaughan
Janet Wain for husband, Roger Wain
Mrs Marion Walker for husband Len Walker
Brian Warburton for past Rotarians and wives
Mrs Christine Yardley for husband, Ted and daughters, Donna and Bev