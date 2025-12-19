Shropshire Star
Newport Memorial Tree of Light Appeal 2025

Each year, the Tree of Light in St Nicholas Church in Newport offers the local community a heartfelt way to remember those we have lost and to support important causes close to our hearts.

For over a decade this cherished tradition has invited people to sponsor a light in memory of someone special. 

Each donation helps raise funds for the mayor’s chosen charity and the Rotary Club of Newport’s Benevolent Fund, and this year is supporting The Battle Back Centre in Lilleshall, providing vital wellbeing support for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

This year, more than 200 people have been remembered through the memorial - raising hundreds of pounds for good causes.

A spokesperson for the Newport Rotary Club said: "The Newport Rotary Club appreciate the generous support of the community in again raising monies for charity and worthwhile causes."

Rotary club members Jonathan Butler, David Askin and Gareth Lambe, lauch their Tree of Light appeal at St Nicholas Church, Newport. Photo: Tim Thursfield
Here is a list of the people remembered in the Newport Memorial Tree of Light Appeal 2025:

  • Mr Tim Armstrong for Mrs S Armstrong (nee Beddoes), Mrs May Armstrong, Mrs Eileen Armstrong and the Rev Canon J H Armstrong MBE

  • David Askin for Jack and Flora Askin

  • Robbie and Pat Bain for Dot Bain

  • Craig and Tressa Barber for mom, Margaret Baughan

  • Sally Barber for Philip and Topsy Scales

  • Harry Baskerville for Pam and Lily

  • Anne Beckwith for Vera Beckwith and Juliet Pettitt

  • Mrs Kathleen Beddoes for husband, John Beddoes, son, Paul Beddoes and daughter, Susan Armstrong (nee Beddoes)

  • Liz Bickford-Smith for Ken Bullock, Irene Bullock and Peter Bullock

  • Bridie Booth for Doug Booth - husband, dad and grandad

  • John Breeze for Tom Breeze and Richard Hotchkiss (Dick)

  • Mrs Hazel Brisbourne for Sonia Swinnerton - niece and cousin, loved and missed by all the family

  • Claire Brookfield for Glyn Parry and Ian Parry - loved and missed by us all

  • Graham Brookfield for Peter Brookfield, Sheila Brookfield and Kevin Brookfield - loved by all

  • Cynthia Burdett for husband, Ronald Burdett, sister, Pat Howlett, father, Raymond Bennett and mother, Alice Bennett

  • Katie Chitty for Bella Chitty

  • Derrick Clancy for the Clancy family

  • Marie Clancy for the Gaughan family

  • Mrs D Coope for Harold Coope

  • Cath Cooper for Nancy and Ted Yapp, as well as Jean and Harold Jones

  • Diane and Anthony Corfield for Adam Corfield

  • Dennis Cornwell for Joyce Cornwell

  • Mrs Iris Davies and family for husband, Albert - always in our thoughts

  • The Day family for Margaret Baughan

  • Mrs G K Donald for her husband, Mr David Donald

  • Mr Dave Doody for Steven Philip Doody

  • Jayne Edgar for Mary and Tony Hodson, and for Doris and Douglas Edgar

  • Anne Evans for husband, John Edward Evans, mother, Margery Barbara Marriott and father, Herbert Henry Marriott

  • Irene Evans for brother, Ivor Woolley

  • Phillip Evans for Mrs Thelma Evans

  • Robert Farrell for Joan Farrell

  • Carol Fidler for mother and father, Mr and Mrs Eden and brother, Mark Eden

  • Linda Fletcher for husband Geoffrey, sister, Elaine and mother and father Tudor

  • Mrs Pauline Foxall for husband, Neville Foxall, father, Mr Jack Hesbrook and mother, Mrs Gwen Greatbatch.

  • Peter Gilbert for Betty Gilbert

  • Jean Gormley for Bessie Martindale

  • S Grainger and Nicholas, Riona, Victoria and Kev for Ken Grainger, husband and father

  • S Grainger and Nicholas, Riona, Victoria and Kev for Molly and Edd Steele, parents and grandparents

  • Roland Greatbatch for Margaret Price and Greatbatch

  • William Gregg for Anita Gregg

  • Mrs Pat Grubert for Paul Grubert

  • Nan Guthrie for Stuart Guthrie

  • Mrs Marjorie Hackett for husband, Roy Hackett 

  • Mrs Margaret Harvey for Ronnie and Ian Harvey

  • Graham Hill for Jean Hill, Basil Hill and Pippa Hill

  • Joan Hotchkiss for George Hotchkiss

  • Jean Jackson for Frank Jackson

  • Kathleen James for husband, David James

  • Dorothy Jennings for Nicholas Paul Jennings

  • Mrs Margaret Jones for husband, Ronnie

  • Susan Jukes for Graham Jukes and Violet Davies

  • Gareth and Nicole Lambe for Larry Lambe

  • Gareth Lambe for Shawn Dakin

  • Steph, Kath and Eileen for John Lambert

  • Margaret Lane for Ellen and Bill Vernon

  • Mrs D Latham for David Latham, Dennis Matthews, Gordon and Phyllis Matthews

  • Ann Locke-Williams for son Jamie Locke - forever 28

  • Christine Lord for Rob Tilley

  • Ruth Lowe for Tom, Marie and Christine

  • Brenda Lycett for Ms Sue Smith

  • Mr Cameron Maddox for wife, Josie 

  • Robin Maddox for brother, Bryn Maddox, mother, Joan Maddox, and father, Walter Maddox

  • Jane Maddox for mother and father, Ted and Margery Baldock

  • Jessica Marsh for Tim Murphy

  • Mrs Yvonne Marston for John Marston and Lucy and Jim Massey

  • Alison Martin for Matt and Mary Martin

  • Malcolm Messham for Lynn Messham and Jean Jones

  • David and Elaine Miller in memory of absent family and friends

  • Morton family for nephew, Johnnie Cook

  • Mrs J Nattrass for Mr Grant Nattrass and Mr and Mrs Edmund Malam Edge

  • Kathleen Norton for mother and father, May and Tom Hall 

  • Ryan Norton for mother, Tina, and grandad, Ken Norton 

  • Hazel Nutton for son, David Nutton 

  • Jules Parkes for Andrew 'Andy' Peter Edwin Parkes

  • Jules Parkes for Olive Painter

  • Pauline Parry for Ian Parry and Glyn Parry - loved forever and greatly missed

  • Pat Parsons for Marilyn Scopes

  • Chris and Steven Plant and Stephanie for George Hotchkiss

  • Steven Plant, representing the Plant family, for Beryl Plant - remembered by the Plant family

  • Catherine Pocock for father, Major Robert Davey, mother, Major Rene Davey and brother, Paul William Davey 

  • Trish Purcell for Jennie and Paddy Purcell

  • Mrs D Robottom for Nick Robottom - and for so many more

  • Ros and Ben for Mike Talbot - dad, grandad and great grandad

  • Susan, Linda and Marian for Dick and Eileen Rudd

  • Carol Scott for Annie Hesbrook

  • Peter Shaw for Susan Carol Shaw

  • Keith Smith MBE for Sylvia May Smith

  • Mr Philip Smith for Darrell Smith

  • Roger Stainer for father, John Stainer, and mother, Janet Stainer

  • Hazel Talbot for husband, Michael

  • Richard Talbot for Janet Eileen Talbot

  • Eric Vann for Anne Margaret Vann

  • Celia Vaughan for mother and father, Cath and Dave Vaughan

  • Janet Wain for husband, Roger Wain

  • Mrs Marion Walker for husband Len Walker

  • Brian Warburton for past Rotarians and wives

  • Mrs Christine Yardley for husband, Ted and daughters, Donna and Bev