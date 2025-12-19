For over a decade this cherished tradition has invited people to sponsor a light in memory of someone special.

Each donation helps raise funds for the mayor’s chosen charity and the Rotary Club of Newport’s Benevolent Fund, and this year is supporting The Battle Back Centre in Lilleshall, providing vital wellbeing support for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

This year, more than 200 people have been remembered through the memorial - raising hundreds of pounds for good causes.

A spokesperson for the Newport Rotary Club said: "The Newport Rotary Club appreciate the generous support of the community in again raising monies for charity and worthwhile causes."

Rotary club members Jonathan Butler, David Askin and Gareth Lambe, lauch their Tree of Light appeal at St Nicholas Church, Newport.

Here is a list of the people remembered in the Newport Memorial Tree of Light Appeal 2025: