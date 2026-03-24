Second man cleared of the murder of rapper shot dead outside Telford gym

Four men were originally in the dock at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough magistrates charged with murdering Tamba Momodu.

The 20-year-old drill rapper, known as Teerose, was shot dead outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

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He was shot six times by a powerful handgun by a man in a high visibility jacket after getting out of a Skoda Karoq that the Renault Megane that Momodu and two friends were in had pulled up next to at the business park.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode, as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London are on trial for murder at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates court.