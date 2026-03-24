12 incredible pictures of Bridgnorth school's sell-out performance of The Lion King
A Shropshire school has been wowing audiences with their performance of a hit West end Musical.
Bridgnorth Endowed School burst into the spotlight last week with their breath-taking staging of The Lion King JR – a show that captivated sell‑out crowds across three evening performances and one matinée, with demand so high that there were waiting lists for tickets.
Opening on Thursday, the production delivered unforgettable music, stunning choreography and true theatrical magic, with each performance ending in two standing ovations. Bridgnorth audience members left with emotions high, describing the experience as “West End‑worthy” and praising the remarkable standard reached by everyone involved.
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Directed by Georgia Corbett and Deana Edwards, the production showcased a cast and crew who rehearsed for months.
Choreographer Maddy Constantinou elevated the show with beautiful, expressive routines created with dancers from her weekly classes. Her work, which featured dramatic gymnastics and striking sequences, brought extra magic to key musical numbers, including Grasslands Chant, Shadowland, and They Live in You.