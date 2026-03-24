Man taken to hospital following Bridgnorth rush-hour crash

The incident on the B4555 in Eardington occurred at around 5.15pm when the man's car left the highway.

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Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews made the vehicle safe.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene. A spokesperson said: "Officers were called the B4555 at Eardington, Bridgnorth shortly after 5.15pm on Monday March 23 due to a single-vehicle collision.

"One man was taken to hospital. No arrests made."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "On arrival, crews found a man, who they treated for injuries not believed to be serious before conveying him to Princess Royal Hospital."