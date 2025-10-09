Another case of Bluetongue is confirmed in Shropshire

Eight new cases of BTV-3 in England were confirmed this week following reports of suspicious clinical signs, Defra has said.

A sheep and three dairy cows have been found with the disease in Derbyshire, one cow in Shropshire, one cow on the Isle of Wight, one dairy cow in Cornwall, one calf in West Sussex and one 6-month-old lamb in South Gloucestershire

103 cases have now been identified in England, while four confirmed cases have been found in Wales - three of which were in Powys.