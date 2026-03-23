The most fuel-efficient used cars for under £10,000

With the price of petrol and diesel continuing to rise, it has never been more important to drive a fuel-efficient car.

If you’re in the market for a second-hand car, there are several models that provide ultra-low running costs and can achieve excellent fuel economy.

The cars on this list are frugal, good-looking, practical, fun to drive, and affordable to buy. In fact, they’re all priced at under £10,000.

We’ve compiled a list of the most fuel-efficient second-hand cars for less than £10,000.

Ford Focus



The Focus is a great family hatchback. (Ford)

The Ford Focus is a great-to-drive, practical and good-looking family hatchback that is a popular choice among British buyers.

There are several great examples on the second-hand market that are cheap to run and come with lots of standard kit.

The Focus is one of the most driver-focused cars in its class thanks to well-weighted steering and a slick manual gearbox.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged ‘Ecoboost’ engine will also provide a decent claimed fuel economy figure of 58.9mpg.

Used prices start at £8,700 for a mid-range Zetec car or £9,600 for a high-spec Titanium model.

Kia Picanto



The Picanto is a frugal city car. (Kia)

The Kia Picanto is a fun little city car that is a great choice for first-time drivers and those looking for a cheap, economical second-hand bargain.

The Picanto is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that can achieve a claimed 50.4mpg, while there is a punchier 1.25-litre four-cylinder variant that can deliver a claimed 61.4mpg.

There are several trim levels with the pick of the bunch being the GT-Line, boasting a body kit, diamond cut alloy wheels and sportier interior enhancements.

Prices for a low-mileage ‘2’ model with the 1.0-litre engine start from just £7,000, while a GT-Line car can be picked up for £9,200.

Mazda2



The Mazda2 is a fun and left-field choice among superminis. (Mazda)

Looking for something a little bit different? Then how about the Mazda2, as it delivers a sporty driving experience with a frugal powertrain in a package which sets itself apart from the mainstream.

The latest Mazda2 has been around since 2015 and in that time, it’s been the go-to choice for buyers who enjoy driving and want something a little bit more exclusive.

It’s equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology which produces a total of 89bhp and can achieve up to 60.1mpg.

The Mazda2 is great fun to drive, and the tight manual gearbox is a joy to use on a twisty road.

Second-hand prices come in at just under our £10,000 budget with a 2022 car on the market for £9,990.

Skoda Fabia



The Fabia is a sensible and practical option. (Skoda)

The Skoda Fabia is a sensible and practical supermini that is a great choice if you’re looking to save money at the pumps.

The Fabia is fitted with a frugal 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 94bhp and can achieve more than 51mpg.

It’s not the most exciting car in the world, but the Fabia ticks all of the right boxes and benefits from a practical interior layout, with lots of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions, such as a parking ticket holder and ice scraper located in the fuel filler door.

Prices on the used market start at just under £9,000 for a mid-level SE car, while Colour Edition models are priced at £9,500.

Suzuki Swift



The Swift is a cheap-to-run supermini. (Suzuki)

The Suzuki Swift is a fun, stylish and efficient small car that can be picked up for an affordable price.

The Swift boasts razor-sharp handling, good dynamics and a precise manual gearbox, giving it a much sportier feel from behind the wheel than you might expect.

All models come with lots of standard equipment and there is a choice of a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a claimed 51.4mpg, or a 1.2-litre model with mild-hybrid technology that can manage the same claimed 51.4mpg fuel figure.

Prices start at £8,000 for a 1.0-litre example, while 1.2-litre models can be found on the market from £9,000.

Toyota Aygo



The Toyota Aygo is the perfect car for first-time drivers. (Toyota)

The Toyota Aygo is a no-nonsense, simple, affordable and ultra-reliable city car.

Its standard naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol isn’t going to win any sprint races, but will return a claimed 56.5mpg.

The Aygo is also great fun to drive, thanks to its lightweight body, is available in a range of bright colours and can be chosen with three and five-door body styles.

Second-hand cars are priced at just £7,000, making this Toyota one of the cheapest cars on this list.

Volkswagen Up!



The Up! is a frugal and efficient city car. (Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Up! is a great urban city car that has bucket loads of personality.

That’s because its 1.0-litre three-cylinder powertrain has a distinctive thrum and there is a wide selection of personalisation options to help it stand out.

Its engine can deliver a claimed fuel consumption figure of 51.4mpg, while the option of either three- or five-door layouts means there’s a more practical option for those who need one.

Look to spend £7,500 for a Move Up! variant, while low-mileage Beats Editions can be picked up for £9,000.