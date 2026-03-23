Fleet of Ineos Grenadiers enters active service with RNLI

Twenty Ineos Grenadiers have started work with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as part of a five-year partnership.

The rugged Grenadier, which was launched in 2022 as the brainchild of Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is equipped with a range of functions which allow it to tackle difficult terrains. Features such as locking differentials and a low-range gearbox help the Grenadier to perform across even the worst of conditions.

The Grenadiers will assist when launching and recovering the RNLI’s lifeboats

Now, a fleet of Grenadiers will help RNLI volunteers to position, launch and recover their D-class lifeboats. With Flint, Lytham, Morecombe and Seahouses stations the first to get their vehicles, a total of 12 lifeboat stations will have Grenadiers in operation by August, according to Ineos.

Sam Barton, RNLI Engineer, said: “After an extensive testing and evaluation period, working in conjunction with the specialist fleet team at Ineos Automotive, it’s clear that the Grenadier has the required robustness and durability to safely withstand the rigours of RNLI lifesaving activities.

The D-class lifeboats are designed to be launched in a variety of locations

“It has proved to be perfect for active service with minor modifications to suit RNLI operations, including installation of marine-standard radios, a larger front winch and roof-mounted light bars for low-light lifesaving. Our volunteers have loved getting to know the Grenadier and have every confidence that it can be relied upon in their toughest moments.”

The Ineos Grenadier recently went through a number of upgrades for the latest 2026 model-year car, with revisions including a new steering setup which aims to make it more predictable off-road while offering better control when on tarmac, too.