BYD Atto 3 Evo will be priced at £38,990

BYD has announced that the Atto 3 Evo electric SUV will be priced at £38,990 when it goes on sale next month.

The Atto 3 is an important car for BYD as it was the model that kick-started the Chinese firm’s debut in the UK, and the ‘Evo’ variant is an extensive update of the electric SUV.

The entry-level Design model includes features such as a new 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charger and a 360-degree surround camera.

There is a new 8.8-inch digital driver’s display and 15.6-inch infotainment system. (BYD)

The flagship Excellence is priced at £42,730 and boasts equipment such as a head-up display, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Underneath, the Atto 3 Evo is fitted with a new powertrain featuring a cell-to-body construction, where the battery pack is built into the car’s chassis to allow more room inside for occupants, while the boot area now measures 490 litres – 50 litres more than the outgoing model – and there is a new 95-litre frunk.

The new setup uses a 74.8kWh BYD Blade Battery, which is lighter and uses less precious metals in its construction than a conventional battery. The electric motor, meanwhile, produces 309bhp and 380Nm of torque. The Excellence variant comes with a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive, boosting power to 443bhp and 560Nm of torque.

BYD claims that the car can travel up to 316 miles between trips to the plug and that 220kW rapid-charging is compatible, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take 25 minutes.

The BYD Atto 3 Evo will be available to order on April 2, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.