Jaecoo 7 gains ‘Black Luxury Edition’ variant and new hybrid powertrain

Jaecoo has introduced a new ‘Black Luxury Edition’ variant and hybrid powertrain to the 7 SUV.

Jaecoo is a new Chinese brand that is owned by the automotive giant, Chery. The 7 is one of Britain’s best-selling cars and rivals the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson.

The 7 can now be ordered in a stealthy ‘Black Luxury Edition’ trim level which boasts a black front grille, a ‘black’ C-pillar badge, wheels, roof, roof rails and door mirrors.

All Jaecoo models get a large central screen

As well as a new trim level, the Jaecoo 7 has been equipped with a new powertrain, utilising a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor, producing 221bhp. With this setup, the 7 can hit 60mph in 8.1 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 112mph.

The hybrid model will be offered in two trims with the entry-level Pure coming in at £29,195 and features tweed cloth upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker sound system.

Black alloy wheels complete the package

The top-of-the-line Deluxe model is priced at £32,795 and adds eco-leather upholstery, an eight-speaker audio system and a larger 14.8-inch infotainment screen.

The Jaecoo 7 Black Luxury Edition and models equipped with the hybrid powertrain will be available to order in May, with deliveries expected to commence later in the year.