BMW continues new wave of EVs with 559-mile i3

BMW has extended its range of electric vehicles with the new i3, which will hit the road as the longest-range EV in the UK.

Continuing the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ – or new ‘New Class’ – offensive, the new i3 effectively acts as an electric version of the popular 3 Series model which has formed a core part of BMW’s line-up for decades. However, it won’t act as a replacement, with the combustion-engined 3 Series remaining on sale alongside the i3.

The i3 follows a classic saloon car design

Following on from the new iX3, the i3 introduces a host of technologies designed to help get it further between trips to the plug. Arriving in 50 xDrive form to begin with, the i3 will bring a range of up to 559 miles – the longest of any EV currently on sale. New 800-volt architecture unlocks rapid charging capabilities, too, with BMW claiming that up to 249 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes.

Underneath, the i3’s dual electric motors provide all-wheel-drive and bring 463bhp and 645Nm of torque.

The interior gets a range of screens and readouts

On the outside, the i3 displays a classic saloon-car design and includes a new interpretation of BMW’s traditional kidney grilles, with the sharp LED headlights integrated into the whole front end grille design.

Inside, the i3 receives the full-width Panoramic Vision display, which was first used on the iX3. It gives a wraparound screen underneath the windscreen where key apps and readouts can be read. This is joined by the more traditional central display in the middle, while an optional head-up display will also be available to buyers. More eco-focused touches include seats made from 100 per cent recycled polyester.

Built in Munich, the BMW i3 will head into production this August with UK pricing and full specifications announced closer to that time.