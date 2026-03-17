KGM’s Musso brings pick-up practicality and 240-mile range

KGM has introduced its latest Musso electric pick-up, which arrives bringing a 690kg payload and a range of up to 240 miles.

The Musso aims to bring together pick-up practicality with the efficiency of an electric vehicle. It’s why it comes equipped with a full-time four-wheel-drive system which sends 204bhp and 339Nm of torque to the road. All trucks come with a 2.3-tonne towing capacity, too.

Priced at £42,495 after the plug-in van grant has been applied, the Musso also gets a maximum charge speed of 300kW, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent charge to be completed in 31 minutes. The Musso also comes with vehicle-to-load technology which enables domestic devices or tools and drills to be powered or charged by the car’s on-board electric supply.

A dual-screen setup is included on all models

Standard self-levelling suspension also means that the truck can maintain a level ride even if the load bed is fully filled. A reinforced tailgate section can support up to 150kg, meaning it can be used for additional seating when parked.

On the outside, the Musso receives LED lights, diamond-cut alloy wheels and chunky wheel arches. There are six exterior colours to choose from, too, including Grand White and Amazon Green.

All trucks get permanent four-wheel-drive

Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display, while all models benefit from heated seats all around. Standard safety systems include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

The new Musso is expected to be available for customer test drives in May.