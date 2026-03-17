Hyundai Tucson gets updated trim level line-up

Hyundai has announced that the Tucson SUV has received updates to its trim level line-up.

The Tucson is one of Britain’s best-selling cars and shares the same platform as the Kia Sportage, while it’s available with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The new Tucson range now consists of Element, Black Line and N-Line Edition – replacing Advance, Premium and N-Line trims, though N-Line S and Ultimate specifications will remain on sale.

The N-Line S and Ultimate models will remain on sale. (Hyundai)

The entry-level Element starts at £30,935 and includes dual-zone climate control, black roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels and a wireless phone charger.

Move up to the Black Line for £33,435 and it boasts 19-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors, rear privacy glass, LED taillights, heated front seats and steering wheel. The N-Line Edition comes in at £36,185 and adds a N-Line body kit, a Krell premium audio system, heated rear seats, a powered tailgate and a head-up display.

The range-topping N-Line S is priced at £38,685 and includes a glass panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and LED matrix headlights, while the flagship Ultimate is yours for the same £38,685 and includes 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and a surround view camera.

Orders are open now for the revised Hyundai Tucson range with deliveries expected to commence in April.