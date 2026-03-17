DS introduces new No7 with electric and hybrid options

DS has launched a new version of its DS7 SUV with a hybrid and electric model.

The original DS7 was one of the brand’s first luxury crossovers, introduced in 2017 and showcasing a new look for the French firm.

Now, the new No7 brings the model closer into line, naming-wise, with other cars from DS, and returns with the options of either hybrid or electric powertrains.

The electric model, badged No7 E-Tense, incorporates a 97.2kWh battery which enables a claimed range of up to 460 miles from Long Range models. A smaller-battery version, which can deliver a range of up to 337 miles, will also be available. The No7 will also be available in three powertrain options.

DS says that big-battery versions can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just over half an hour, too.

The No7 replaces the older DS7

A mild-hybrid option will also be offered, combining a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a compact electric motor housed within the dual-clutch automatic gearbox. DS says that this version can drive in electric mode for nearly half of the time, too, helping to boost efficiency.

The DS No7 has remained the same height and width as its predecessor, though length has increased slightly to help increase interior space. The 560-litre boot comes on nearly all models, with only all-wheel-drive versions suffering a space penalty to 500 litres as a result of the additional motor.

On the outside, the No7 uses a new light system first used on the No8, with a signature ‘v-shape’ being combined with an illuminated grille for a more impactful look at night. Inside, there’s an extended head-up display system as well as a new night vision feature.

DS has yet to announce UK pricing for the No7, but has stated that it will go on sale in France for €64,200, or around £55,000.