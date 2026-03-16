Volkswagen and Xpeng partner up to create ‘ID.Unyx 08’ SUV

Volkswagen and the Chinese firm, Xpeng, have partnered up to create the ‘ID.Unyx 08’ electric SUV.

The ID.Unyx 08 will kickstart Volkswagen’s product strategy of 20 new models produced in China, while Xpeng is responsible for the vehicles’ platforms and electronic architectures.

The exterior of the ID.Unyx 08 features slim, pixelated LED daytime running lights, while there is a sloping bonnet and an ellipsoid-shaped lower bumper.

The side profile features flush door handles, roof bars and front wing vents that run into the front bumper with the lower headlights.

It uses an 800-volt architecture. (Volkswagen)

There are no interior details at this stage, though it’s likely to use a minimalist design with a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system.

Details on the car’s powertrain have not been revealed, but the car will utilise an 800-volt architecture to enable ultra-rapid charging speeds.

The vehicle also boasts level two advanced driver safety systems and all models will come with over-the-air updates, to continuously upgrade the car’s on-board features.

The ID.Unyx 08 is similarly sized to models such as the firm’s ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.

The ID.Unyx 08 will be sold exclusively for the Chinese market when it goes on sale later this year. There are no plans to bring the car, or Volkswagen’s other Chinese-built EVs to the UK for now.