Updated Vauxhall Astra brings price parity across electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models

Vauxhall has announced full details for its updated Astra, which shows that all powertrains are being launched at the same price.

The updated Astra arrives with a sharper, more distinctive look than before but is still offered in standard hatch and more practical Sports Tourer specifications.

Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric setups are available on the Astra

It’s also being launched with a series of electrified powertrains, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric setups on offer. That final option brings a new 58.3kWh battery, improving range by 22 miles over this car’s predecessor, resulting in a total range of up to 281 miles. The plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to a 17.2kWh battery. Vauxhall claims an electric-only range of up to 52 miles from a full charge, too.

The regular hybrid models bring together petrol and electric power, with a compact electric motor helping to reduce the strain on the engine and make it more efficient in the process. This motor can also power the car at slow speeds and short distances.

All versions, whether they be hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric, start from £29,995, representing savings of over £5,000 on electric and plug-in hybrid models compared with the previous Astra.

A more practical Sports Tourer is also available

Vauxhall has also stated that a regular 1.2-litre petrol engine will be available with either manual or automatic gearboxes later in the year.

Three trim levels will be on offer – Griffin, GS and Ultimate – with all cars getting alloy wheels as standard, alongside a redesigned cabin with a new ‘scratch-resistant’ material on many areas, which replaces the older gloss black trim for a more hardwearing finish. Comfort-focused Intelli-Seats, which are designed to reduce backache over long journeys, are also included on all models. A 10-inch ‘Pure Panel’ display is included on all variants, as are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.