Denza Z9GT to kick-start ‘Flash Charging’ network in Europe

The Denza Z9GT will make its debut next month and will kick-start the firm’s ‘Flash Charging’ network across Europe.

Denza is the premium sub-brand of the Chinese manufacturer BYD. The Z9GT will be the brand’s first model to arrive in Europe and will rival cars such as the Porsche Taycan.

The Z9GT will also be the first car from the BYD Group to be compatible with the firm’s ultra-rapid flash charging. Denza claims that the car can be topped up at speeds of 1,500kW, allowing for 10 to 70 per cent to be completed in just five minutes; a 10 to 97 per cent recharge in nine minutes and 20 to 97 per cent in 12 minutes.

BYD’s flash chargers can top-up the Z9GT from 10 to 70 per cent in five minutes. (BYD)

Underneath, the car is equipped with BYD’s 122kWh ‘Blade Battery’ pack, which is safer, more compact and uses less precious metals in its construction, according to the brand. The setup produces a total of 947bhp and allows the car to accelerate to 60mph in less than three seconds, while the manufacturer claims a range of up to 497 miles between trips to the plug.

There will also be the option of a plug-in hybrid variant that uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with three electric motors and a 38.5kWh battery, giving the car a claimed electric-only range of 125 miles.

Further details on the plans of BYD’s flash charging network in the UK will be revealed later this year, alongside how it will be supported with the Z9GT’s launch.